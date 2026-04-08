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Murkomen warns against withholding IDs, says not legal tender

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has said that national ID cards are not legal tender and cannot be held in exchange for goods and services.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of Nuu Sub-County in Kitui County, the CS directed rogue moneylenders and others holding another person’s ID as security to return the documents or face prosecution.

“National ID is not a legal tender. I want to direct all people that have held any person’s ID for an exchange of a service or good to return it to the owners,” he said.

Murkomen also challenged Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka over his association with the opposition, urging him to work with President William Ruto for the benefit of Kenyans.

“Kalonzo Musyoka is my good friend and my senior in the legal profession. His only problem is that he does not know how to find his way into government,” he said.

“There is no need to wait until the very end to shake hands with the President. Do it now,” he added.

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The inauguration of the new Nuu Sub-County, the CS said, is part of the government’s broader commitment to bring services closer to the people.

He noted that, following recommendations from Jukwaa La Usalama forums, the development of a policy to standardise the creation of administrative units is in its final stages. He added that the government will continue to operationalise already gazetted units as funds become available.

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