IEBC rolls out 30-day enhanced voter registration exercise nationwide

The Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise begins Monday, March 30, and will run for 30 days until April 28, 2026.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the nationwide drive aims to expand access to voter registration and update the country’s electoral register ahead of 2027 polls.

The Commission said the exercise will be conducted across County Assembly Wards on a rotational basis guided by kit movement schedules, alongside fixed points including constituency offices, Huduma Centres, universities and colleges, and the IEBC Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi.

Registration services will be available daily, including weekends, with eligible applicants required to present a valid national identity card or Kenyan passport.

The exercise also allows registered voters to transfer their voting locations or update personal details at designated IEBC offices.

However, the Commission has excluded areas with by-elections from the exercise, including Porro and Endo wards, Emurua Dikirr Constituency, as well as Malava and Mbeere North constituencies, where election petitions are ongoing.

Who qualifies, where to register

In a gazette notice dated March 27, IEBC said the exercise is open to Kenyan citizens aged 18 years and above who possess a valid national identity card or passport.

Voters seeking to transfer registration will be required to present themselves at IEBC offices in their preferred electoral areas, while those updating details must visit the offices where they are currently registered.

At the close of the exercise, continuous voter registration will revert to constituency offices nationwide.

The commission further indicated that voter registration services at Huduma Centres will continue beyond the 30 days period until further notice.

“Registration of voters at Huduma Centres shall continue after the lapse of the period provided for conduct of ECVR and shall be suspended by notice by the Commission.”

IEBC is set to issue a separate notice on voter registration and revision of the register for Kenyans living abroad and prisoners.