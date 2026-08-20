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IGAD urges stronger information sharing to boost cross-border trade

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
"Let us develop a network that is relevant, inclusive, technically credible, responsive to member states, and capable of delivering tangible value to cross-border traders and regional food systems." Daniel Wachira, Head of Trade Facilitation at the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Industry

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has called for structured, cross-border market intelligence sharing to dismantle trade barriers and bolster food security across the Horn of Africa.

Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday during the opening of a two-day consultative meeting to establish the IGAD Cross-Border Trade Knowledge-Sharing Network, IGAD Head of Trade, Industry and Tourism Ismail Garo emphasized that real-time market data is critical to eliminating information asymmetry for farmers and unlocking regional investment.

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Garo noted that access to transparent cross-border data on supply, demand, and prevailing prices empowers producers to optimize planting cycles, target high-yield markets, and negotiate fair returns while cutting prohibitive transaction costs.

“By availing this real-time information to farmers, it cuts information asymmetry problems, addresses transaction costs, and makes it easier for foreign investors to identify opportunities across the region,” said Garo.

According to IGAD, improved market intelligence will help reduce transaction costs, enhance transparency, and make regional markets more predictable for farmers, traders, and investors. Garo said better information sharing would also help de-risk the regional market by providing a clearer picture of market size and opportunities across member states.

Representing the Government of Kenya, Daniel Wachira, Head of Trade Facilitation at the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Industry, said the success of the network would depend on how clearly cross-border trade challenges are identified from the outset.

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Wachira said member states must take ownership of the initiative to ensure its long-term sustainability and relevance. He urged stakeholders to use the platform to strengthen regional markets, build resilient food systems, and support the IGAD region’s development priorities.

Wachira further called for the development of a platform that is inclusive, technically sound, and responsive to the needs of member states, traders, and agricultural value chains. He said the network should deliver practical and measurable benefits to cross-border traders and regional food systems.

The proposed knowledge-sharing mechanism is expected to address challenges such as fragmented market information, limited coordination, and inadequate access to reliable trade data.

Stakeholders say the platform could support small-scale farmers and traders by improving access to market intelligence, reducing trade barriers, and promoting better planning across agricultural value chains.

 

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