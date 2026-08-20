Kipchoge backs initiative to Fund Pediatric Wheelchairs for PWD’s

Kenyan marathon icon Eliud Kipchoge has endorsed the Race for Mobility initiative, calling on Kenyans to support the campaign’s goal of raising KSh100 million to supply pediatric wheelchairs to children with disabilities.

The campaign, led by Michael Panther, the founder of Hope Mobility Kenya, aims to gather these funds by participating in the 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, scheduled for October 25.

Drawing on his personal experience as a Person living With Disabilities (PWD), Panther will compete in the 42-km race, marking the first time a PWD has participated in this category of the renowned Nairobi Marathon.

During a visit to Panther, Kipchoge expressed his support, highlighting the significance of a person with a disability undertaking a challenge that not only demonstrates endurance and perseverance but also aims to transform the lives of children and their families.

“It is really inspirational and motivational that someone who is differently abled is taking on such a rigorous exercise to impact children’s welfare. It shows mental resilience that will break any social and physical barrier that hinders the active participation of the vulnerable and people living with disabilities in our communities,”

“Sports have a huge platform for everybody, including children with disabilities. I would encourage them to take on any challenge in the different sports disciplines and conquer the world,” he noted.

Panther will participate in the marathon in a first-of-its-kind professional racing wheelchair, seeking to raise funds to acquire at least 200 custom-fitted pediatric wheelchairs for children living with disability.

Using the professional wheelchair christened “the Red Ferrari”, Panther says he hopes to give children a lease of life by giving them access to education, health care and a social life.

“I am excited to have Kipchoge here today. It gives me momentum and courage as I seek to immortalise his refrain ‘No Human is Limited.’ As a Champion for Mobility, participating in this marathon gives me hope to impact the lives of our children by giving them access to education, health care and a glimpse into friendships with their peers,” he said.

The campaign’s funds will empower Hope Mobility Kenya to create and supply specialised paediatric wheelchairs. This initiative will adhere to the World Health Organisation’s eight-step wheelchair service process, ensuring that each child receives a wheelchair that is thoroughly assessed, properly fitted, and safe for extended use.

In Kenya, the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) reports a deficit of about 550,000 wheelchairs and assistive mobility devices, with 200,000 required for children.

“Each of these transformative, custom-fitted wheelchairs costs approximately KSh50,000. By following the WHO’s 8-step clinical guidelines, we guarantee the children’s safety. We don’t just provide mobility; we unlock educational opportunities and enable mothers to return to work,” he stated. Hope Mobility Kenya is a charitable organisation that produces and distributes around 100,000 wheelchairs to Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in Kenya.

Panther aims to collect Ksh1,000 per kilometre from individual donors, while corporate sponsors can contribute any amount through M-Pesa using Paybill No: 529901 and Account No: 1152126093002. For those preferring a cheque or bank transfer, donations can be made to Hope Mobility Kenya at Kingdom Bank, Kilimani Branch (Account No: 1152126093002), with the SWIFT Code: CIFIKENA.