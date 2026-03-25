Implement the zero-tariff treatment and seize chance for China-Kenya cooperation

The 2026 “Two Sessions” of China, the annual meetings of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, have been concluded with success. The “Two Sessions” have laid out plans for the social and economic development of China for the whole year and throughout the period of the 15th Five-Year Plan(2026-2030).

China will stay committed to high-quality development and innovation-driven development, boost domestic demand, further expand high-standard opening up, and advance cooperation with Belt and Road partner countries. China will open new cooperation opportunities for the world with self-confidence and offer predictability to the world with its own development.

As the reliable friend and partner of Africa, China is committed to aligning its own development with that of Africa and regards Africa as a priority of its opening up and friendly cooperation. President Xi Jinping announced in his congratulatory message to the 39th African Union (AU) Summit in this February that China will fully implement zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries having diplomatic relations with China starting from May 1, 2026.

This is the latest major measure taken by China to enhance China-Africa cooperation. In addition, China and Kenya have recently conducted consultations on the signing of the early harvest arrangement for the Agreement on Economic Partnership for Common Development. China will also further expand market access for African products by upgrading the green lanes initiative, etc.

The full implementation of zero-tariff treatment will lower the export costs for African countries such as Kenya when entering the mega Chinese market, thereby bringing tangible benefits to local exporters. Chinese enterprises will be incentivized to make investments and build factories in Africa, contributing to turning Africa from a source of raw material to a hub of manufacturing, and promoting the integration of industrial and supply chains. China is removing tariffs completely to boost trade, multiply benefits for the people, and help Africa access the enormous opportunities of the Chinese market.

The world is undergoing turbulence and disruptions with the ever-widening deficits in peace, development and governance, and the African continent is facing multiple challenges. China is ready to strengthen solidarity with African and Global South countries, advocate together an equal and orderly multipolar world as well as the universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, implement the Global Development Initiative(GDI), the Global Security Initiative(GSI), the Global Civilization Initiative(GCI), and the Global Governance Initiative(GGI), promote handling of differences through equal dialogue and pursuit of common development through mutually beneficial cooperation, and join hands to journey on toward modernization and advance the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

China-Kenya relations are now at their best in history. H.E. President William Ruto paid a successful state visit to China last April, and the two heads of state have elevated the bilateral relations to the status of a community with a shared future for the new era. China and Kenya will conduct a series of exchanges at various levels and cooperation across all fields, creating new opportunities for the two sides to deepen traditional friendship and march towards building an inspiring example in the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

China is ready to work with Kenya to take concrete actions to enhance experience-sharing on national governance, foster synergy between development strategies, upgrade practical cooperation across various fields such as trade, infrastructure, finance, clean energy, people-to-people exchanges, etc., keep improving the quality of the China-Kenya community with a shared future, and together embrace a brighter future for China-Kenya relations.

Guo Haiyan is the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Kenya.