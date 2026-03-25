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Equity Insurance profit up 36pc to Ksh 2B on strong revenue

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Equity Group Board of Directors Chairman Prof. Isaac Macharia, Group MD and CEO Dr. James Mwangi and Equity Life Assurance (Kenya) Limited Managing Director Managing Director Angela Okinda during the release of 2025 Full Year Financial Results at equity Centre, Nairobi.

Equity Insurance Group gross profit for the year to December 2025 has risen by 36pc to Ksh 2 billion supported by strong insurance revenue.

The group said its insurance revenue increased by 150pc to stand Ksh 3.6 billion during the year on the back of higher sales from life, general and health insurance.

During the year, gross written premiums rose to Ksh 9.17 billion underlining rising uptake of group’s products.

Equity Group Chief Executive Officer Dr James Mwangi said the performance signals the success of the bank’s expansion into underwriting following the acquisition of key licenses.

“Profitability remained strong, with profit before tax rising by 36pc to Ksh 2 billion, while insurance revenue grew by an impressive 150pc to Ksh 3.57 billion, signaling increased scale and operational momentum,” said Mwangi.

The Group’s insurance subsidiaries are also gaining traction, driven by a customer-centric model anchored on its vast distribution network.

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Equity Life Assurance posted a profit before tax of Ksh 1.77 billion on strong demand for affordable and accessible insurance solutions.

“The subsidiary has achieved significant scale, now serving 6.9 million unique customers and issuing 19.2 million policies since inception, reinforcing its leadership in inclusive insurance,” said  Angela Okinda, Managing Director Equity Life Assurance.

On the other hand, Equity General Insurance delivered Ksh 1.79 billion in gross written premiums and Ksh 199 million in profit before tax in its first full year of operations.

Equity Health Insurance which has been operating for four months recorded Ksh 20 million in premiums and Ksh 40 million in profit before tax.

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