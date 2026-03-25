AthleticsSports

International technical experts inspect Nyayo Stadium ahead of Kip Keino Classic

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

A high-level technical inspection team, accompanied by the time-tronics experts from Belgium, inspected the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday in preparation for the seventh Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour Gold set for April 24.

The team, accompanied by the local organising committee, later held discussions with Sports Stadia Director General Timothy Kilimo to assess venue readiness and align on final infrastructure requirements.

The seventh edition of the gold label Kip Keino Classic continental tour, which will be the second stop in the calendar after Australia’s meet set for this weekend, will be making a return to Nyayo Stadium since 2024.

Unlike the previous events, this year’s edition is set to run from 4pm until 8pm, bringing together both international and local track and field star athletes.

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