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Importers risk losing goods worth millions as KRA issues notice

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read

Owners of cargo worth millions of shillings imported into the country late last year now risk losing them as Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) moves to clear overstayed goods at various inland container depots in Nairobi.

Through a notice, KRA has directed owners of the cargo to clear them within then next thirty days failure to which they will be disposed of in a public auction.

“PURSUANT to the provisions of section 42 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004 as amended (EACCMA, 2004), notice is given that unless the undermentioned goods are entered and removed from the custody of the Customs Warehouse Keeper, Inland Container Depot Nairobi , within 30 days of this notice, they will be treated as abandoned and will be disposed of in accordance with the provisions of EACCMA 2004, including being sold by public auction,” said the authority.

The law requires the commissioner to remove any goods which have been deposited in a customs warehouse if they are not lawfully removed within thirty days after being deposited.

“Provided that any such goods which are of a perishable nature, or are animals, may be sold by the proper officer without notice, either by public auction or by private treaty, at any time after deposit in the Customs warehouse,” the Act further states.

The goods which have been deemed to have overstayed at the Nairobi ICD include 26 40ft containers and 13 20ft containers with majority destined for Kenya except one which was headed for Uganda.

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The containers have an assortment of goods including among others, packaging materials, sugar, motorcycle parts and accessories, medicine, accessories of fibre optic and ethanol.

Should the cargo owners fail to clear the goods within the prescribed period, KRA plans to move to public auction next month with proceeds to clear pending duties and other charges including rent and customs, port and freight.

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