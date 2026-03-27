AfricaInternational News

In Rabat, the Czech Republic expresses its support for the Sahara

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Czech Republic said Thursday that a genuine autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty represents “the most viable solution” to the dispute over the Sahara, signaling its intention to act in line with that position.

The stance was outlined in a joint declaration signed in Rabat following talks between Nasser Bourita, Morocco’s minister of foreign affairs, and Petr Fiala’s deputy and foreign minister, Jan Lipavský, who is on his first official visit to the kingdom.

According to the statement, the Czech ambassador to Morocco will visit the Sahara region to prepare for business delegations and support joint economic initiatives. Prague also said its embassy in Rabat will expand its consular coverage to include the Sahara, aligning diplomatic, economic, and consular activities with its position on the issue.

The Czech Republic further welcomed the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2797, describing Morocco’s 2007 autonomy proposal as “serious, credible, and realistic” and the most appropriate basis for reaching a lasting political solution acceptable to all parties.

Both ministers reaffirmed their support for the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General’s personal envoy to the Sahara, aimed at advancing the political process toward a final resolution of the regional dispute.

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