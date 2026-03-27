China releases first industry standard for embodied intelligence

China released its first industry standard for embodied artificial intelligence on Thursday, marking a key step toward standardizing how next-generation AI systems are evaluated and deployed.

The standard, jointly drafted by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and more than 40 institutions, establishes a unified benchmarking and testing framework for embodied AI systems. It signals that the field is moving into a new phase where performance can be assessed against clear, consistent criteria.

The standard focuses on core AI technologies and evaluation methodologies, while defining system architectures and capability requirements. It is set to take effect on June 1, 2026.

The release follows an earlier move by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which in February published a standard system framework for humanoid robots and embodied intelligence. Together, these efforts reflect a broader push to establish technical foundations and industry norms for embodied AI.