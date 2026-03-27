TechnologyTechnology

China releases first industry standard for embodied intelligence

CGTN
By CGTN
1 Min Read

China released its first industry standard for embodied artificial intelligence on Thursday, marking a key step toward standardizing how next-generation AI systems are evaluated and deployed.

The standard, jointly drafted by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and more than 40 institutions, establishes a unified benchmarking and testing framework for embodied AI systems. It signals that the field is moving into a new phase where performance can be assessed against clear, consistent criteria.

The standard focuses on core AI technologies and evaluation methodologies, while defining system architectures and capability requirements. It is set to take effect on June 1, 2026.

The release follows an earlier move by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which in February published a standard system framework for humanoid robots and embodied intelligence. Together, these efforts reflect a broader push to establish technical foundations and industry norms for embodied AI.

Philippines and US kick off three weeks joint military exercises
The Rise of Augmented Reality in Everyday Life
Microsoft says cyber-attack triggered latest outage
Wetangula celebrates Kenyan students’ triumph at Huawei ICT Global finals
Strathmore Energy Research Centre launches Africa Green Hydrogen Hub
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Panic buying prompts PM to reassure Australians over fuel supply
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Panic buying prompts PM to reassure Australians over fuel supply
Business International Business
Ruto reaffirms commitment to stronger Kenya-Singapore ties
Local News
‘Lion King’ composer sues comedian over ‘Circle of Life’ translation
Entertainment Film
The Oscars to leave Hollywood in 2029
Entertainment Film

You May also Like

Participants at the Investing in Innovation’s Access to Markets Event in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo/KBC Digital
BusinessLocal Business

29 African healthcare startups to address supply chain gaps

Technology

Russia fines Google more money than there is in entire world

BusinessInternational Business

Officials call for strengthening China-Africa cooperation under FOCAC

TechnologyTechnology

Report: 68pc of Kenyan SMEs to invest in contactless payments

Show More