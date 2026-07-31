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Industry intensifies efforts to curb illegal pesticides in market

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read

Proliferation of unlicensed pesticides packaged in small quantities still pose a challenge to Kenya’s food safety despite intensified efforts by the government which has raised compliance rate to 90.4%.

Coupled with lack limited farmer knowledge on application, stakeholders are now backing adoption of new technologies which could help reduce pesticides residue food crops by at least half.

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With product registration taking at least 24 months, Kenya has been able to raise industry compliance rate to 90.4pc by close of this financial year, from 78% three years ago.

According to the Pest Control Products Board (PCPB), 9.6% pesticides in the market which are non-complaint infiltrate the market through porous borders and misdeclarations at points of entry.

aak-GROW Chief Executive Officer Joe Mutai says while wrong application of pesticides also contribute to high residue levels, adoption of technologies such as drones in applying pesticides is critical in reducing exposure to farmers as well as enhancing food safety.

Mazao Group which is among licensed distributor in the country is now rolling out drone services used to apply pesticides for both large and small scale farmers.

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The firm says the drone technology and increased adoption of verification platform for pesticides can help reduce toxic residue in crops by up to 50%.

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