Who do you play for? Mathare United FC and 1xBet launch Valentine’s campaign

Mathare United FC and 1xBet are marking Valentine’s Day with a different kind of message.
Instead of romance and classic greetings, they focus on one simple question: Who do you play for?

The 1xBet launched an Instagram campaign that highlights responsibility, community and the people behind every effort on and off the pitch. Alongside the message, fans will have the chance to win match tickets and support Mathare United FC.

Valentine’s Day as a day of responsibility

For Mathare United FC, football is closely tied to the Mathare community. The club grew out of local projects and has always treated the game as a way to open doors, create opportunity and support young people.

1xBet, as a key partner of Mathare United FC, supports this wider vision. The Valentine’s campaign continues this idea: instead of focusing on romantic love, it highlights commitment to people – family, friends, neighbours, mentors, and everyone who gives strength every day.

The core message is clear: Football is played for people, for those who stand behind you.

“Who Do You Play For?” – the central question

The campaign is built around one question that speaks to both players and fans: Who do you play for?

For players of Mathare United FC, this may be a mother who believed in them, a sibling they help support, a friend who stood by them, or the community that stays with the team in every result.

For fans, it can be the people they work for, the children they raise, the family they support, or those whose life they try to make better.

Valentine’s Day becomes a moment to talk about this quiet, everyday loyalty and the people who matter most.

Instagram contest for fans: answer in the comments

The main contest runs on Instagram under an official 1xBet post.

The mechanic is intentionally simple:

  1. Follow the official 1xBet Kenya account.
  2. Like the Valentine’s Day post with the “Who Do You Play For?” message.
  3. Leave a comment answering the question: Who do you play for? Who do you work for, support or try to make life better for?

There are no tags and no extra complicated steps. The emphasis is on meaningful stories, not on technical tricks.

From all eligible comments, the club and partner will select a group of winners. They will receive match tickets for Mathare United FC, with a chance to support the team from the stands.

Valentine’s Day with a Mathare United FC identity

Mathare United FC and 1xBet invite supporters to join the campaign on Instagram, share who they play for, and, for some, step into the stadium with a match ticket in hand.

Valentine’s Day lasts one day. The stories behind “Who Do You Play For?” can stay with the club, the community and the people who live this game every day.

https://instagram.com/1xbet.co.ke

 

 

