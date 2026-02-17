Pilots warn of safety risks as aviation workers strike enters day 2

Pilots have issued flight safety concerns as the strike called by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) enters the second day carrying with it disruptions on both domestic and international flights.

In a statement, Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) said the ongoing strike has resulted to significant operational disruptions at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and across the country’s airspace leading to flight delays, cancellation which has brought inconvenience to travellers.

According to KALPA Chief Executive Officer Murithi Nyagah the disruptions now risk affecting crew scheduling and rest, a move which could increase fatigue risk among its members.

“These regulatory safeguards exists to mitigate fatigues and ensure that flight operations are conducted within internationally accepted safety parameters. Under no circumstances should operational pressures be allowed to compromise these limits,” said Nyagah.

KAWU through its Secretary General Moss Ndiema issued a seven-day strike notice to Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) on February 9, 2026 threatening commence an industrial action if their demands are not met. The notice which elapsed on Sunday triggered the strike which has affected Air Traffic Control as well as Civil Aviation Telecommunications Service.

On Monday, many passengers complained of delayed flights from early morning until late at night while other took too long to depart and land.

Flight tracker, Flightradar24 showed a number of airlines unable to make landing at JKIA due to disruptions on the air traffic control.

On Monday night, many passengers were stranded at JKIA following the flight delays and cancellation.

KBC news presenter Jamila Mbugua is among travellers who were inconvenienced as a result of the strike. She posted on her X handle @jamilambugua, “It’s easier when it’s a news item, until you experience it. How are all those GOK officials going to bed knowing hundreds of people will sleep in the cold at the JKIA in this rain?”

As a result of the delays, KALPA says the ongoing industrial action could affect Flight Duty Period limitations and mandatory rest requirements which is likely to affect airline crew. The association is now calling for swift resolution of the stalemate pitting KAWU against KCAA.

“While we acknowledge the challenges currently facing the sector, we reiterate that labour matters are best resolved through constructive, good-faith dialogue,” added Nyagah.

As a result of the strike, Kenya Airways which uses JKIA as its hub, issued a second advisory to passengers saying it is experiencing delays of up to four hours departures out of the airport forcing it to adjust its network.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience and are working closely with the relevant aviation authorities and airport stakeholders to minimize the impact on our customers and maintain safe operations.

KQ now advises passengers to check status of their flight before getting to the airport, monitor official communication from the airline and explore rebooking options.