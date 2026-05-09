Iran accuses US of ‘reckless military adventure’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the US of opting for a “reckless military adventure” every time a “diplomatic solution is on the table”.

Iranians would “never bow to pressure”, Araghchi said in a post on X, a day after both sides accused each other of launching attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and as the US fired on more Iranian vessels.

“Is it a crude pressure tactic?,” his Iranian counterpart asked. “Or the result of a spoiler once again duping POTUS [US President Donald Trump] into another quagmire?”

Despite the clashes, Trump said the ceasefire was intact. It is meant to enable talks to end the war that the US and Israel launched in February.

Iran was expected to respond to US proposals on Friday, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“I hope it’s a serious offer, I really do,” Rubio said during a visit to Italy.

Iran has been controlling the Strait of Hormuz as well as attacking US allies in the Gulf in retaliation for the US and Israeli attacks. Some 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas uses the crucial waterway whose blockage has send prices soaring.

Early this week, Trump launched – and then paused – a US military operation to help free some 2,000 vessels which have been stranded in the area since February.