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Samuel Muchina to fly UDA ticket in Ol Kalou by-election

He was closely followed by George Wambugu Kanuri, popularly known as Delight, who garnered 3,077 votes, while Peter Njoroge Mugo finished third with 1,049 votes.

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read

Samuel Muchina Nyagah has emerged as the UDA party flagbearer for the July 16 Ol Kalou by-election after winning the party nominations with 3,221 votes.

He was closely followed by George Wambugu Kanuri, popularly known as Delight, who garnered 3,077 votes, while Peter Njoroge Mugo finished third with 1,049 votes.

The hotly contested race attracted 10 aspirants. However, voter turnout remained low, with only about 8,000 votes cast compared to the 72,000 registered voters in Ol Kalou Constituency during the 2022 General Election.

In his acceptance speech, Nyagah described the nomination exercise as free and transparent. He also called on his fellow aspirants to unite and work together to ensure that UDA secures victory in the July 16 by-election.

Other candidates included Peter Njoroge Mugo (1049), Mary Nyokabi Kamau (406), Peter Chuchu Njuguna (158), Maina Kiambati (96), Joseph Ndirangu (90), Ezekiah Kamweru (66), Daniel Ndungu (52) and Stanley Mwangi (43).

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