Iran vows to avenge Supreme Leader’s death

Iran has had only two supreme leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a martyr and vowed revenge for his killing in the military offensive by the United States and Israel.

The martyrdom declaration means 40 days of mourning, as previously announced by state-affiliated news, can begin to take place nationwide.

Experts said while the deaths of Khamenei and other Iranian leaders would deal the country a major blow, it would not necessarily spell the end of Iran’s entrenched clerical rule or the Revolutionary Guards’ sway over the population.