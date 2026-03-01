Local NewsNEWS

Iran vows to avenge Supreme Leader’s death

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a martyr and vowed revenge for his killing

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read
Iran has had only two supreme leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed on the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Iran, US President Donald Trump has announced.

The death of the 86-year-old ruler of the past three decades – one of the longest in the world – was later confirmed on Iranian state TV.

Iran has had only two supreme leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a martyr and vowed revenge for his killing in the military offensive by the United States and Israel.

The martyrdom declaration means 40 days of mourning, as previously announced by state-affiliated news, can begin to take place nationwide.

Experts said while the deaths of Khamenei and other Iranian leaders would deal the country a major blow, it would not necessarily spell the end of Iran’s entrenched clerical rule or the Revolutionary Guards’ sway over the population.

Israel’s military said its strikes on Sunday morning targeted Iran’s ballistic missile and air defence systems.

Garissa elders back Raila’s call for dialogue, urge leaders to address public concerns
Left-leaning candidate leads Sri Lanka presidential race
Bilateral ties vital for development agenda, President Ruto
Let’s nurture tree seedlings to maturity, CS Tuya urge Kenyans
Former Mungiki leader grilled by DCI in Nakuru
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Middle East conflict: Mudavadi urges quick, peaceful resolution
Next Article Nyale Munga’s journey to the helm of Kiganjo Police Training College
- Advertisement -
Latest News
X-Raying Public Spending: Kenya’s eGP and the Power of Data Revolution
OPINIONS
People attend a protest against US -Israeli attacks on Iran, in Tehran (Xinhua)
Explainer: What to know about latest US – Israeli strike on Iran?
International News
Mandera residents oppose proposed airport project
County News NEWS
Drug trafficking suspect arrested in Nairobi’s South B estate
County News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Mbarire: Embu locals should endeavor to consume locally produced tea

County News

Online platform for reporting GBV cases unveiled in Isiolo

Local NewsNEWS

Prime suspect on the run after murder of Seth Nyakio Njeri in Thika

County NewsNEWS

CS Murkomen issues policy on use of force and firearms

Show More