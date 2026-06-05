Fortune Sacco’s Collins Maina edges closer to NSL golden boot  as league enters penultimate round

With the National Super League,in its final stretch, the race for the golden boot has become something to keep an eye on, as the pressure to who will finish top and clinch the award intensify.

Collins Maina, Fortune FC, leads the chart with 23 goals, followed by Migori youth’s lethal striker Syphas Otieno with 20 goals.

Syphas Otieno suffered a thigh injury which sidelined him for about three weeks after Migori Youth’s 1-0 loss to Mwatate United.

He later returned to action and scored in his comeback match against Nzoia Sugar.

Maina has be on a fine form since joining Fortune FC from division two side Ishiara FC where he finished as the league top scorer and helping the Mayo boys earn promotion to the FKF Division one.

With only two matches remaining to conclude the league the gap between the two frontiers is only threes goal with anything possible, we except a dramatic last lap endurance for the award between them.

Not to count out other contenders for the golden boot, it will be an uphill task for Athuman Rashid( Equity FC) and Vincent Nyabuto( MOFA FC), who have 17 and 15 goals respectively.

Collins Maina will be hoping to extend his goal tally on Sunday as Fortune will be hosting Gucha stars in Wang’uru Stadium while Syphas will be on a hunt for goals to narrow the gap . Migori youth will be hosting Equity FC of Athuman Rashid in Awendo Green Stadium on Sunday.

With Elias Mugane’s last season goal record of 22 goals already broken.

If Maina clinches the golden boot it will be pride for Fortune FC producing two consecutive league top scorers with previous being Elias Mugane who signed with premier league giants AFC Leopards from Fortune.