Nyale Munga’s journey to the helm of Kiganjo Police Training College

Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Nyale Munga stands at the helm of the National Police College, Main Campus, Kiganjo, guiding the country’s largest police training institution with the same dedication he once brought to the classroom.

A trained teacher from Kagumo College in 1988, Munga, who is also the Commandant of the Institution, now channels his experience and passion for teaching into shaping Kenya’s next generation of police officers.

“First of all, you must love training, you must be a trainer,” he explains. “Training has been in me all through and right now I am navigating my common waters, so I am very comfortable here as a trainer.”

Policing for Munga is more than just a career; it is a calling that demands selflessness and discipline.

“This is not a job where you earn a living; this is a calling because when you want to join the service, you must be selfless. There is no way you can just live a normal life like others,” he says.

He adds that a typical day for trainers begins as early as 2 AM and runs until about 7 PM. “All this I follow closely, and sometimes I personally participate.”

Modern policing requires more than physical endurance; it demands accountability and respect for the law.

“The society is very modern. All Kenyans know their rights. When you operate as a police officer, you must make sure that you are within the law and observe human rights. That is the only way you can operate in a society that will accept being policed.”

At Kiganjo, Munga oversees a rigorous program of drills, classroom lessons, and practical exercises designed to transform recruits into professional officers.

“After the morning run, we have breakfast, then go to classes. Recruits do drill lessons, others are in the range doing firing and manoeuvres, and some are in class learning the law and the Evidence Act. All these move systematically. The structures in this college are such that things will move smoothly in a day without any hitch.”

He takes special pride in shaping officers ready for service across the country.

“Some recruits, when they join, think they will just be given a uniform and a white traffic cap and go to the road to patrol. That is not the case. We take them through rigorous training to understand that this is a career for people ready to serve their country. You must be patriotic, selfless, and ready to put your life on the line. When they graduate as professional police officers, that is my greatest pleasure.”

Leadership and mentorship are central to his approach. “I practice an open-door policy whereby if you have an issue, you come straight to me, and I address it accordingly. Respect is earned, not given. The way you carry yourself will make everybody respect you and deliver for the sake of this institution.”

This philosophy aligns with the broader vision being championed within the Kenya Police Service by Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, who has consistently called on senior officers to embrace continuous learning and adaptive leadership, noting that modern policing demands far more than rank alone.

Speaking during one of the closing ceremonies of a six-month Higher Training Course for Chief Inspectors at the National Police Service College in Nyeri County, Lagat underscored the importance of professional growth in an evolving security environment.

“This was not merely training. It was an investment in you, in our Service, and in the safety of our nation,” he told the officers.

He observed that policing today is shaped by rapid technological change, emerging security threats, and rising public expectations, requiring officers who are both skilled and forward-thinking.

“Leadership today is not about holding rank; it is about holding vision,” he added.

According to the Commandant, gender inclusivity is another key focus within the college’s training environment.

“The number of our female officers is significant, and they are executing their roles with precision. My deputy is a lady, and I can foresee her becoming the first female commandant of this college in the near future.”

Nyale Munga’s commitment to training, discipline, and service ensures that Kiganjo continues to produce police officers who are not only skilled but also respectful of the law and the society they serve.

In conclusion, he says that his happiness is to produce an ideal police officer who respects the rule of law and makes society proud. “That is all I love about training.”