Middle East conflict: Mudavadi urges quick, peaceful resolution

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has urged restraint, dialogue and coordinated international action following the renewed conflict in the Middle East, warning of potential global security and economic repercussions.

Mudavadi spoke at the Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi when he joined Ambassador General Bacha Debele Buta for the 130th Commemoration of the Victory of Adwa.

“As we celebrate the Victory of Adwa, it coincides with renewed conflict in the Middle East,” said Mudavadi.

“The unfolding developments have caught many by surprise, and we are likely to witness a fresh bout of disruption in supply chains and broader security dynamics.”

Mudavadi expressed hope that the hostilities would be brought to an end through diplomatic engagement and collective resolve.

“As Kenyans, we urge that this conflict be brought to an end soon. There is a new challenge that humanity must overcome, just as Adwa represented a triumph of unity and sovereignty. Peace must emerge victorious,” said Mudavadi.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary appealed to the international community to work together to ensure de-escalation and a swift resolution.

“We call upon the international community to pull together to ensure that what has been sparked off reaches a quick and peaceful resolution so that we may move forward in stability as a global community,” added Mudavadi.

He cautioned that prolonged instability could lead to inflationary pressures, volatility in fuel prices and heightened insecurity in different regions.

“We must find alternative arrangements as we observe trends where global supply chains are disrupted,” said Mudavadi.

“Global conflicts have significant implications for our economies, our livelihoods and the well being of our people.”

Mudavadi emphasized that Africa must strengthen its resilience in response to emerging global uncertainties.

“For Africa, there is now an even more urgent need to actualize the African Continental Free Trade Area,” said Mudavadi.

“What inspired Adwa should inspire the African continent to build resilience by enhancing intra African trade and strengthening partnerships.”

He added that greater continental cooperation would reduce vulnerability to external shocks.

“Unless we have alternatives, we have limited control over external developments. However, we can take deliberate steps to enhance our capacity to support one another and shape our collective future,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi concluded by urging reflection on Africa’s long term trajectory, noting that unity, foresight and cooperation remain essential in securing peace and shared prosperity.

The Victory of Adwa was a landmark event in world history where Ethiopian forces, led by Emperor Menelik II and Empress Taytu Betul, decisively defeated the invading Italian army. The triumph ensured Ethiopia’s status as the only African nation to successfully resist European colonization during the Scramble for Africa.