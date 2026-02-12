IShowSpeed calls Kenya his most memorable from African tour

CultureEntertainment

American YouTube streamer Darren Watkins, popularly known as IShowSpeed, has singled out Kenya as the most unforgettable stop of his expansive African livestreaming tour.

Speaking with Yahoo Sport Daily, he said the reaction he received in Kenya, “just blew me away.”

The 21-year-old content creator was answering a question about his most memorable visit of the tour.

When Speed landed in Kenya, he drew thousands of Kenyan fans who turned out to welcome him during his first day in Nairobi. The streamer was so shocked by the crowd at the time that the clips went viral across multiple social platforms, boosting his subscriber count to 48M. This is one of the key reasons he cited in his interview.

“To know I could pull such a crowd, in Africa…it was just crazy to me,” he said.

He estimated that around 30,000 people came out just to watch him stream and be part of the moment, a turnout he had not expected on the continent.

Kenya’s leg of the “Speed Does Africa” tour also saw Kenya benefit through the Kenya Tourism Board, which leveraged IShowSpeed’s visit into a series of strategic benefits for tourism visibility, youth engagement, and destination marketing.

