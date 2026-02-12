Local NewsNEWS

NYOTA Capital disbursement heads to Mandera, Wajir counties

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

The last phase of the youth empowerment programme dubbed NYOTA is currently underway in Mandera County where President William Ruto is presiding over.

Later in the afternoon, the President is expected in Wajir the 47th County to benefit from the programme.

The Mandera NYOTA start-up capital disbursement underscores the Government’s commitment to implementing the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda by stimulating grassroots enterprise development aimed at driving inclusive economic growth across the country.

The two-day North Eastern tour kicked off yesterday in Garissa where the Head of State presided over the disbursement of Ksh 63 million NYOTA Business Start-Up Capital to 2,520 beneficiaries.

The President noted that projects such as the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) is changing the livelihoods of tens of thousands of young people across the country.

He castigated critics who have an issue with his close association with NYOTA, including its national roll out, saying the move is intentional to ensure the project succeeds.

According to the President, after the conclusion of the national roll-out in Wajir and Mandera Counties today (Thursday) more than 123,000 young businesspeople will have benefitted from the first phase of NYOTA, each receiving KSh50,000 grant to boost their businesses.

More to follow…

