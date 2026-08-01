Impala Rugby Buoyant Dala 7s kicks off  in Kisumu

Impala Rugby Club is confident of staging a strong comeback at the second leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, the Dala 7s, ongoing at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu.

After the Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru last weekend, the Gazelles are currently 12th on the National Sevens Circuit standings with five points.

The side is determined to climb the table as the circuit gathers momentum. Impala has been drawn into a challenging Pool A alongside defending Dala 7s champions KCB Rugby, MMUST Rugby Club and Zetech Oaks, setting up what promises to be one of the most competitive pools of the tournament.

Head Coach Anthony Nyandigisi believes the lessons from Nakuru have given the team a clear understanding of the areas that require improvement heading into Kisumu.

“Prinsloo gave us valuable lessons, and the players have responded positively in training this week. We know the quality of opposition we will face in Dala 7s, but we are equally confident in our ability to compete. Our focus has been on improving our execution, discipline and consistency over the 14 minutes. If we play to our potential, we believe we can produce much better results this weekend,” said Nyandigisi.

The tactician will also be encouraged by the continued integration of several new signings who made their Impala debuts during the opening leg in Nakuru. Leon Onduso, Ted Adrian, Jordie Imbali, Modechai Metternich, Elvis Omondi, Evan Asena, Opiyo Stephen and Conrad Hinga are expected to play an increasingly influential role as they continue settling into the squad.

Club captain Benjamin Madaga said the players have put the disappointment of the opening leg behind them and are eager to prove themselves in Kisumu.

“The mood in camp is very positive. We know we did not achieve the results we wanted in Nakuru, but everyone has taken responsibility and worked hard during the week. Dala 7s presents us with another opportunity to show our character. We have welcomed several new players into the squad, and they continue to adapt well. As a team, we are focused on putting together improved performances and earning the points that will move us up the standings,” said Madaga.

The club’s women’s team, the Impala Roans, will also be in action in Kisumu as they seek to build on a promising start to the National Women’s Sevens Circuit.

The Roans head into the second leg fourth on the standings with 15 points following the opening tournament in Nakuru.

They have been drawn in Pool A alongside Mwamba RFC, Kisumu Dolphins and Mwira Eagles.

The Dala 7s represents another crucial opportunity for Impala to build momentum early in the National Sevens Circuit before attention shifts to the third leg, the Kabeberi Sevens, scheduled for August 15–16, 2026, in Nairobi.