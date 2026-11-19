Reigning world and former Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir has been banned for three years and stripped of her Sydney Marathon title she claimed in August this year by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) involving the use of EPO.

The 33-year-old, a multiple-timeWorld Marathon Major winner who won the New York Marathon (2021), the Boston Marathon (2022), the London Marathon (2024), and the Sydney Marathon in August this year, admitted to breaching Rule 2.1 of the Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) relating to the “Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in an Athlete’s Sample” and Rule 2.2, relating to the “Use or Attempted Use by an Athlete of a Prohibited Substance or a Prohibited Method.”

An Out-of-Competition sample, collected in Kenya prior to Jepchirchir’s Sydney Marathon victory in August, returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for EPO on 17 September 2026, leading to her being provisionally suspended by the AIU on 20 October 2026.

Meanwhile, Veronica Loleo, the world number six and recent half-marathon silver medalist at the 2026 World Road Running Championships, has been banned for three years after admitting to breaches of ADR 2.1 and ADR 2.2 regarding the presence and use of EPO. Loleo has also been stripped of the silver medal she won in the half marathon at the championships.

Loleo, who finished third in the Berlin Half Marathon in March this year, returned AAFs from blood and urine samples collected Out-of-Competition in Kenya on 6 September 2026.

Ronald Korir, 35, who finished fourth in the 2023 Berlin Marathon, received a six-year ban for violating ADR 2.2 after he failed to explain abnormalities found in his Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

Korir subsequently attended an interview with AIU representatives but then twice failed, when requested by the AIU, to provide written explanations for the abnormalities in his Passport.

The AIU formally charged Korir with an ADRV on 25 September 2026 and immediately imposed a Provisional Suspension.

“The Kenyan authorities have made a lot of progress in the fight against doping in the last five years, but these cases highlight that there is still a long way to go. The Kenyan government is aware of the current situation and has committed to further strengthening the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and taking action to address the criminal networks that facilitate doping within the country,” said the Chief Executive of the AIU, Brett Clothier. “We will discuss the details behind these commitments with the Kenyan government in the coming months.”

Both Jepchirchir and Loleo faced four-year bans for the ADRVs but received one-year reductions under the ADR for an early admission and acceptance of sanction.