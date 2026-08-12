July customs revenue beats target after collection hit Ksh 92B

Kenya has netted Ksh 92.5 billion from customs in the first month of the current fiscal year after collection recorded highest ever monthly revenue.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) say the July collection surpassed the Treasury target of Ksh 86.16 billion by Ksh 6.37 billion, translating to a performance rate of 107.4%.

The 15% growth compared to the same period last year Ks 80.3 billion collected during corresponding period last year was backed by sustained revenue mobilization.

“A key driver of the July performance was the strong growth in non-oil revenue collections, which reached a remarkable Ksh 61.5 billion, crossing the Ksh 60 billion mark for the first time in the history of KRA,” said the authority.

KRA said the performance further reflects its continued efforts to strengthen revenue mobilisation through enhanced compliance, technology-driven customs administration, improved cargo management and facilitation of legitimate trade across Kenya’s borders and the Port of Mombasa.