Kenya, Pfizer explore expanded health and investment partnership

Kenya has strengthened its partnership in vaccination and access to medicine following a review on the implementation of the Ministry of Health–Pfizer Overseas LLC Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement witnessed on Wednesday by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga and Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group Vice President for Access and Accord in Emerging Markets, Ali Besri, will support not-for-profit access to Pfizer medicines and vaccines, supply-chain strengthening, regulatory collaboration and health workforce development.

During the meeting, Dr. Oluga called for the partnership to evolve beyond access to medicines into a broader strategic collaboration supporting clinical trials and research, technology transfer, local manufacturing and the establishment of Kenya as a logistics and distribution hub for East Africa.

The meeting also underscored the need to operationalise the Joint Coordination Committee provided for under the agreement.

The Committee will oversee implementation, monitor progress and coordinate engagement among the Ministry, Pfizer, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, Kenya Medical Supplies Authority and other relevant Government agencies.

The proposed collaboration aligns with Kenya’s Health Products and Technologies Local Manufacturing Strategy 2026–2030 and the country’s ambition to strengthen pharmaceutical manufacturing, research, regulation and regional distribution while expanding affordable access to essential and innovative health products.

The agreement was effected in April 2025 and renewed in May 2026.