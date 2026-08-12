Local NewsNEWS

Kenya, Pfizer explore expanded health and investment partnership

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

Kenya has strengthened its partnership in vaccination and access to medicine following a review on the implementation of the Ministry of Health–Pfizer Overseas LLC Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement witnessed on Wednesday by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga and Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group Vice President for Access and Accord in Emerging Markets, Ali Besri, will support not-for-profit access to Pfizer medicines and vaccines, supply-chain strengthening, regulatory collaboration and health workforce development.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

During the meeting, Dr. Oluga called for the partnership to evolve beyond access to medicines into a broader strategic collaboration supporting clinical trials and research, technology transfer, local manufacturing and the establishment of Kenya as a logistics and distribution hub for East Africa.

The meeting also underscored the need to operationalise the Joint Coordination Committee provided for under the agreement.

The Committee will oversee implementation, monitor progress and coordinate engagement among the Ministry, Pfizer, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, Kenya Medical Supplies Authority and other relevant Government agencies.

The proposed collaboration aligns with Kenya’s Health Products and Technologies Local Manufacturing Strategy 2026–2030 and the country’s ambition to strengthen pharmaceutical manufacturing, research, regulation and regional distribution while expanding affordable access to essential and innovative health products.

Kenya is a beacon of peace and stability, Mudavadi affirms
Majority in Africa fear retaliation if they speak up about corruption – Afrobarometer
State urged to seek extra funding for cash-crunched HELB
Forty-two killed as bus crashes on South Africa mountain pass

The agreement was effected in April 2025 and renewed in May 2026.

China condemns UK sanctions targeting Chinese entities
President Ruto presides over Nyaribari Masaba Affordable Housing project
DP Gachagua asks KTDA to clear last year tea stocks
Over 300 Kenyan nurses deployed to the UK as health cooperation deepens
Top US court will rule on Trump immunity claims
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article KCB  half year profit up 20% as investors await Ksh 9.5B pay
- Advertisement -
Latest News
KCB  half year profit up 20% as investors await Ksh 9.5B pay
Business Local Business
July customs revenue beats target after collection hit Ksh 92B
Business Local Business
Kenya gets new guide to escape middle income trap
Business Economy
Beyond Vision 2030: Mwangi, Kibati outline Kenya’s next path
Business

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Uganda to start import of petroleum products via Mombasa

Local NewsNEWS

IEBC warns Ksh33B funding shortfall may affect 2027 polls

County NewsNEWS

KEBS reaffirms commitment to maintain quality, safety for agricultural products

HealthLocal News

Ruto: Linda Mama upgraded, not scrapped

Show More