BusinessEconomyLocal Business

Kenya gets new guide to escape middle income trap

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read
PHOTO | Courtesy

Kenya could achieve high income status within the next three decades with targeted investments in key economic sectors in order to raise household income.

During the launch of the National Conversation Beyond Vision 2030 blueprint which is designed to help the country achieve high income status by 2063, it emerged that the country’s economic pillar is still lagging behind.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Under the Vision 2030 blueprint economic pillar has had the lowest success rate at 55.5%, compared to programmes under political pillar with a success rate of 88.2% , foundation enablers 61.6% and social pillar 59.5%.

This as the country nears commencement of the fifth and final medium term plan under Vision 2030 scheduled to begin in 2028.

“The targets that we put were very aggressive. 10% gross domestic product growth consistently that we have not achieved,” said Emmanuel Nzai, Chairperson of the Vision 2030 Secretariat.

According to Prof Hiroyuki Hino Fellow at Duke University and member of the Vision Development Committee, responsible for developing the National Conversation Beyond Vision 2030 blueprint, Kenya will need to achieve at least 5pc growth in annual income per person, to reach Singapore’s status.

Apple claims ‘tremendous’ global uptake of latest iPhones
Celebrating Africa’s Creativity and Innovation in Leather Design
The Ksh 1.4B pipeline to solve Nairobi Eastland’s water shortage
KenGen unveils its first battery storage system for data center

According to Hiroyuki, without additional impetus, Kenya could witness stagnated growth and fall victim to the middle income trap.

“Kenya must accelerate economic growth first, tighten fiscal policy increase investment in infrastructure, essential services and bring public debt under  control. It must also continue to support private enterprises. Reliance on private enterprises has been the hallmark of Singapore’s development,” he added.

According to data by the World Bank, since launching of Vision 2030 blueprint, the country’s income per capita has grown from $915.5 in 2008 to $2,362.9 last year.

To close the income per capita gap between Kenya and Singapore’s $98, 194 as of last year, the country is being challenged to align its investments priorities with current global realities riding on technological advancements.

“The global competitive environment is therefore far more intense than when Vision 2030 was launched. Kenya cannot afford complacency. Sustained investment, innovation competitiveness, and strategic foresight are essential to ensure that the country does not fall behind,” said Prof. Anyang’  Nyong’o, Kisumu County Governor and Chairperson of the Vision Development Committee.

The National Conversation Beyond Vision 2030 is expected to offer seamless transition into long term plan which will help turn the country into a competitive economic powerhouse.

Kenya to pay creditors Ksh 1.5B commitment fees for unused loans
Family Bank secures Ksh 2.6B from BII for SME lending
Kakuzi to offer free avocado maturity testing as harvesting season opens
Boeing plane engine cover falls off prompting investigation
E-voucher registration reaches 6.58M farmers
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Beyond Vision 2030: Mwangi, Kibati outline Kenya’s next path
Next Article July customs revenue beats target after collection hit Ksh 92B
- Advertisement -
Latest News
July customs revenue beats target after collection hit Ksh 92B
Business Local Business
Beyond Vision 2030: Mwangi, Kibati outline Kenya’s next path
Business
Nyong’o: Don’t link beyond Vision 2030 to next elections
Local News NEWS
Kenya can attain first-world status through bold reforms – Prof Hino
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

 SGA Security acquires electric vehicle fleet to cut emissions

BusinessLocal Business

Boost for Kajiado County as KETRACO completes key power line

Kevin Okoth and his wife Hellen Njoka Okoth at their carpentry workshop.
Local Business

‎Young couple builds carpentry business from scratch amid challenges

BusinessLocal Business

State assessing damage extent of Monday’s cyberattack

Show More