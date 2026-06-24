June 25 protests: Murkomen urges protesters to steer clear of goons, criminals

Security agencies are investigating claims that a section of the political class is funding goons to disrupt the planned June 25 protests.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said intelligence reports indicate that some politicians are mobilising armed groups while pretending to urge Kenyans, particularly Gen Zs, to stay away from the demonstrations.

“It has come to our attention, however, that some political actors have planned to use the protests for their political campaigns and are hell-bent on mobilising goons, gangs and criminals with all manner of crude weapons to cause mayhem by attacking businesses and innocent civilians”, he disclosed.

Murkomen revealed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is already probing reported cases of individuals mobilising and sponsoring Kenyans to engage in violent activities during the protests.

“The Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, is already investigating reported cases of individuals who are mobilising and sponsoring Kenyans to take part in violent activities and will be on high alert tomorrow. Those responsible will face the full force of the law,” he stated.

The CS also expressed concern over what he described as unfortunate utterances by some leaders, including from the religious community, inciting members of the public by insinuating that the Government supports goons and criminals.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting peaceful and unarmed demonstrators, but warned that anyone involved in violence, looting, or other criminal activities would be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.

Murkomen assured Kenyans that security agencies are on high alert to safeguard lives, property, and businesses during the demonstrations.

“The Government respects the constitutional rights of all Kenyans to peaceably assemble for whatever reason, on any day. Police are, therefore, ready to provide security and guide the protesters tomorrow according to their request,” he said.

The CS further stressed that Thursday will be a normal working and learning day across the country.

“Thursday will be a normal business and school day. Our children are free to go to school and people to go about their businesses. The Constitution guarantees the right to education and lawful means of earning a living”, the government said.

Members of the public have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid associating with groups engaging in criminal activities during the demonstrations to make it easier for police to protect peaceful demonstrators and enforce the law.

“We expect that members of the public, including protesters, will not wait for the police to make their security and safety choices. Even if you are a peaceful protester and find yourself in the middle of goons and criminals, it is advisable that you make the right decision by disassociating yourself from this company. This will make it easier for the police to enforce the law”, he appealed.