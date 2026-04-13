KMTC graduates win big in Germany job placements

Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) physiotherapy graduates are making strong strides in the international job market, taking the largest share of recent healthcare placements in Germany.

According to data from the African Business Community (ABC), an international recruitment agency specialising in healthcare placements in Germany, KMTC graduates have secured 84 positions in the ongoing recruitment cycle that began last year.

This places the College ahead of other institutions, with Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology recording 27 placements, Moi University 7, and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology 4.

“We are talking about graduates who have been placed in jobs this year alone. We are currently preparing an additional 159 to be placed as soon as they are ready,” said CEO, Dr. Kelly Oluoch.

In March, the College hosted a delegation from ABC, led by directors Mr. Armin Rupp and Ms. Rachael Kyalo, to explore a collaboration to prepare students for overseas healthcare careers. The partnership focuses on building competencies aligned with international standards across key health professions.

As part of the programme, graduates receive support that includes German language training, professional recognition, and job placement, enabling a smooth transition into the international workforce.

The College has intensified efforts to build partnerships with global institutions, with a focus on expanding employment pathways for its graduates.

Dr. Oluoch noted that while KMTC graduates have largely been placed in the United Kingdom, Australia, the U.S., Asia, and a couple of European countries, it is the first time the College is exploring the German markets.

Germany presents a key opportunity due to its aging population and the growing burden of chronic conditions requiring rehabilitation. The World Health Organisation highlights rising global demand for physiotherapy services, and with over 20% of Germany’s population aged 65 and above, the country faces significant workforce gaps.

Dr. Oluoch noted that the collaboration reflects KMTC’s commitment to training competent health professionals and positioning them for global opportunities.

“Our graduates are highly skilled and are able to compete and thrive on the international stage,” he said.

Germany’s healthcare system is currently facing a shortage of more than 20,000 physiotherapists, creating strong demand for qualified professionals. KMTC graduates continue to stand out for their practical skills and adaptability in diverse healthcare settings.

Alex Omweri, a KMTC-trained physiotherapist now working in Germany, described the experience as life-changing.

“I did not imagine my training would take me ‘majuu’ (abroad). This opportunity is helping me grow both professionally and personally. KMTC gave me a strong foundation, and working here is expanding my skills,” he said.

ABC recruits healthcare professionals across multiple disciplines, including physiotherapists, nurses, dentists, dental technologists, community oral health officers, pharmacists, and occupational therapists. The agency also supports candidates through credential recognition and professional transition processes.

Source: KMTC