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KAA finalises rehabilitation works at Manda Airstrip

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has intensified preparations at Manda Airstrip ahead of the East African Oil Refinery groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Wednesday.

The facility has been undergoing major rehabilitation to enhance its capacity, safety and operational efficiency ahead of the milestone.

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The rehabilitation works include runway improvements, construction of a passenger walkway and expansion of the aircraft parking apron, aimed at strengthening the airstrip’s capacity to accommodate increased aircraft and passenger movements.

KAA Managing Director Moses Wekesa, said the the improvements are meant to enable the facility to effectively handle anticipated increase in aircraft and passenger movements.

“We are pleased by the progress of the rehabilitation works at Manda Airstrip. Our focus is to ensure that the facility is fully ready to safely and efficiently handle the anticipated increase in aircraft and passenger movements during this important event,” said Wekesa.

Lamu is expected to welcome Heads of State and Government, over 400 VIPs, senior Government officials, investors and other distinguished guests for the landmark ceremony, resulting in increased activity at the county’s aviation gateway.

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The improvements at Manda Airstrip are expected to enhance operational capacity while improving the overall passenger experience and supporting safe and efficient aircraft operations.

Beyond the upcoming event, the rehabilitation forms part of KAA’s broader efforts to strengthen airport infrastructure and enhance air connectivity to key destinations across the country.

The Authority has deployed its technical and operational teams to support preparations at the airstrip to ensure continuity of services during the event period.

“Airports play an important role in connecting people, businesses and opportunities. As Lamu continues to attract increased economic activity and investment, strengthening its aviation infrastructure is an important part of supporting that growth,” he added.

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