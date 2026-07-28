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Kagwe calls on Parliament to fast-track key bill before election

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Highlighting the human impact of this shift, CS Kagwe emphasized, "The jobs to be created will be real jobs with dignity. The food security we achieve will mean that no Kenyan goes to bed hungry."

Members of Parliament are being urged to fast-track the passage of key agriculture bills and legislative amendments before the house breaks for the general election.

While appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Agriculture, Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, delays in passing the legislations risk dragging the reforms the government is seeking to undertake in the sector.

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Kagwe emphasized the urgent need to clear both pending and new legislative proposals that are critical to advancing reforms in the agriculture and livestock sectors, noting that early action would prevent legislative business from stalling during the campaign period and eliminate the need to restart the process in the next Parliament.

He also directed officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development to provide Members of Parliament with comprehensive, accurate and well-researched information to enable informed debate, effective policy-making and timely responses to supplementary questions raised in the House.

He stressed that evidence-based data is essential in shaping sound legislation and ensuring Parliament enacts laws that support the Government’s development agenda and accelerate the transformation of Kenya’s agriculture sector.

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