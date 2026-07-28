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Mt Kenya region to have stable power with Ksh 2.5B transmission line

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Principal Secretary in the State Department of Energy Alex Wachira has assured the Mt Kenya region of steady power supply by end of August this year.

Speaking in Nanyuki during the inspection of a 170km Rumuruti -Nanyuki-Isiolo cable project, Wachira said that this region has been facing frequent power outages when there is maintenance in the Masinga power transmission line which the government is determined to end.

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The project includes a 16.8 km 132kv double circuit underground cable installed through Nanyuki airbase constructed at a cost of Ksh 2.5 billion by KETRACO and financed by the African Development Bank (ADB).

The project is aimed at stabilizing power supply in the Mt Kenya and Northern Kenya regions.

Wachira urged investors who are into production that required much and steady power supply to now focus on these regions as steady power supply is now guaranteed.

The project will improve voltage stability and overall power quality,provide alternative power supply routes and improve reliability and efficiency of electricity supply to customers in Laikipia,Samburu,Isiolo and surrounding areas

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