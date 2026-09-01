Tsavo golf course to boost Kilifi sports tourism

Kilifi County is positioning itself for a new era of sports tourism and investment following the groundbreaking of the ambitious Tsavo Golf Course, a 200-hectare development in Makongeni village adjacent to Galana Kulalu food security project is expected to create a vibrant economic ecosystem linking sports, tourism, recreation, hospitality and agriculture.

The project, which brings together golf and a range of complementary recreational facilities, is expected to unlock new investment opportunities in the region while strengthening Kilifi’s tourism circuit and creating employment and business opportunities for local communities.

Speaking as the chief guest during the official groundbreaking ceremony, Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF) Chairperson George Kithi described the project as a visionary investment capable of transforming the economic fortunes of the region.

Kithi said the golf course should not be viewed merely as a sports facility, but as a catalyst for infrastructure development and investment that could attract hotels, hospitality facilities, recreational centres and other businesses.

He noted that the project’s strategic location, less than five kilometres from the Galana food-security project and within proximity to Tsavo National Park, presents an opportunity to integrate sports, tourism and agriculture into a broader economic development model.

According to Kithi, sports facilities across the country are increasingly becoming anchors for auxiliary developments, attracting investments that complement sporting activities while creating new destinations for both domestic and international visitors.

He said the Tsavo Golf Course could therefore help expand sports tourism in the region by tapping into the Coast’s unique tourism potential, favorable climate and low-altitude environment.

Kilifi County Director of Tourism Mary Kabani termed the project a game changer for the county’s tourism sector, saying sports tourism remains an important component of the region’s strategy to diversify its tourism products.

Kabani said the county government was working to create a conducive environment for investors to establish businesses that would complement existing tourism attractions and increase visitor numbers.

She noted that the project would add a new dimension to Kilifi’s tourism offering by providing visitors with recreational and sporting experiences beyond the traditional beach and wildlife attractions.

Tsavo Golf Course Project Coordinator Noni Bugus said the 200-hectare development has been strategically located to take advantage of its proximity to some of the region’s leading tourist attractions.

The project is approximately 15 minutes from Tsavo National Park and 45 minutes from the Kenyan coast, making it an ideal destination for tourists and investors seeking to combine wildlife, beach and sports experiences. The development will feature a range of facilities, including a golf course, campsite, sports centre, cultural centre and tennis court, among other recreational amenities.

She said the integrated development is expected to attract both local and international tourists while complementing the wider Kilifi tourism circuit.

Tsavo Golf Course Director Julius Kihara said the idea for the project emerged during the Kilifi County Investment Conference, where stakeholders explored innovative ways of leveraging the county’s investment potential.

Kihara said investors have since come together to tap into the opportunities presented by the county’s special economic zone and the growing demand for sports and tourism facilities.

He disclosed that the investors have secured 800 hectares in partnership with local communities, creating room for the development of a wider sports and tourism city.

The proposed sports city is expected to provide world-class amenities and offer tourists and sports enthusiasts access to multiple facilities within one integrated ecosystem.

Kihara said the diversification of tourism products would help increase the number of visitors to the region while extending their length of stay and opening up opportunities for local enterprises.

The project is also expected to stimulate demand for accommodation, transport, hospitality, entertainment, retail and other support services, creating a ripple effect across the local economy.

With its strategic location between the coast and the Tsavo ecosystem, stakeholders believe the development could emerge as a new tourism and investment hub, complementing Kilifi’s beaches and Tsavo’s wildlife attractions while opening a fresh frontier for sports tourism in the Coast region.