BusinessLocal Business

Kakuzi returns to profit with Kshs387.5M, double dividend

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
3 Min Read
The firm’s Board of Directors, buoyed by the firm’s profitable run last year, has also recommended a first and final dividend of Ksh 16 per share, double the payout for 2024.

Listed agribusiness and superfoods grower, Kakuzi Plc, has posted a Ksh 387.5 million after-tax profit, marking a significant turnaround from the Ksh 131.6 million after-tax loss booked last year in its 2025 full-year financial results released on Tuesday. 

The firm’s Board of Directors, buoyed by the firm’s profitable run last year, has also recommended a first and final dividend of Ksh 16 per share, double the payout for 2024.

From total revenues of Kshs 5.4 billion, Kakuzi, a leading grower of Avocado, Macadamia, and Blueberry superfoods, posted a Ksh 568 million pre-tax profit, up from the Ksh 167 million pre-tax loss in 2024.

According to Kakuzi Plc Chairman Nicholas Ng’ang’a, while certain circumstances that led to the loss in 2024 have been mitigated, geopolitical tensions continue to negatively impact the firm’s flagship avocado operations.

To mitigate losses, Kakuzi Managing Director, Chris Flowers said the firm is actively rolling out a products-and-market diversification strategy, among other efforts to accelerate growth.

“For example, as an agricultural company, we have expanded our irrigation water conservation capacity by adding 1 million cubic meters of rainwater storage, bringing our total to 13 million cubic meters. This key development further enhances our self-sufficiency in water tapped from water catchment areas in our farm,” Mr Flowers said.

Kenya, Indonesia to forge preferential trade agreements
Facebook and Instagram to restrict news access in Canada
Investors eye flagship projects in Nyanza region
Protest violence deepens job losses, hurts economy – CS Kinyanjui

He added, “These sustainability and business development initiatives demonstrate our commitment to integrating sustainable agricultural practices into our operations, which we believe will be fundamental to our future success.”

While describing the company’s performance as commendable on the back of tighter governance and sustainable business operations, Flowers singled out the firm’s blueberry operations, which continue to indicate that, despite high establishment costs, the crop could significantly contribute to Kakuzi’s diversification strategy.

“As a part of our corporate strategy of product diversification, we continue to focus on value addition wherever it makes commercial sense. The strategy is paying off, and while Kakuzi was export-oriented in the past, we can now confirm that we have a growing domestic market contribution to the bottom line, with sales exceeding Ksh 50 million,” he said.

 

KRA unveils online auction after impressive showing during piloting
Siaya County announces plans to tap Ksh 4B fishing market
Business owners to transition to digital petty cash management 
Government sets regulations meant to boost Kenya’s blue economy
International collaborations to strengthen Saccos – Chelugui
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenyan Chess star Mwongeli dominates at Mavens Open
Next Article Meta told to pay $375m for misleading users over child safety
- Advertisement -
Latest News
International technical experts inspect Nyayo Stadium ahead of Kip Keino Classic
Athletics Sports
Harambee Stars embark on training in Kigali, ahead of Friday’s Estonia clash
Football Sports
Investing in women is smart economics that transforms lives
OPINIONS
FIFA Ranking reflects AFCON 2025 final as forfeited match
Football Sports

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya Pipeline begins eviction of wayleave squatters

BusinessTechnology

Huawei to accelerate Kenya’s connectivity for inclusive digitalisation

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya Re opens offices in Uganda

BusinessLocal Business

EPRA seeks partnership with counties to boost consumer safety

Show More