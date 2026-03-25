Kenyan Chess star Mwongeli dominates at Mavens Open

Equity Bank’s chess ace, Sasha Mwongeli, delivered an electrifying performance at this year’s Mavens Open International Chess Championship after emerging as the top female player, racking up an incredible 7 out of 8 points in the intense four-day tournament held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

FIDE Woman Candidate Master Mwongeli was the only Kenyan to achieve a podium finish, a truly remarkable accomplishment given the intense international competition.

Her victory on home soil underscores her exceptional skill and the rising strength of Kenyan chess on the global stage.

The championship, held from March 19–22, drew over 200 participants, including a record-breaking 18 titled players.

Grandmasters, International Masters, and FIDE Masters from Africa, Europe, and Asia converged in Nairobi, highlighting the event’s growing international prestige.

In the main Open category, Slovakia’s Grandmaster Vojtech Plat secured the overall title.

Equity teammates Mark Nyola and FIDE Master Haruna Nsubuga from Uganda shared the second runner-up position after strong performances.

Mwongeli’s path to victory was marked by consistent play and crucial wins, including a decisive match against WCM Nashipae Bella.

Her only setback was against the experienced WCM Lucy Wanjiru. However, the sting of that loss was eased when Mwongeli’s teammate, WCM Jully Mutisya, achieved one of the tournament’s biggest upsets by defeating Wanjiru.

“This result is a testament to the hard work we’re putting in as players and as a team,” Mwongeli stated after her impressive win. “It proves that we can compete at this high level.”

Other notable performances included Nyola’s victories over higher-rated opponents, along with strong showings from regional contenders like CM Emmanuel Egesa (Uganda) and India’s AIM Aarush Bhat, highlighting the deep talent pool present.

Tournament organizers and coaches quickly pointed to the event as clear evidence of Kenya’s rising profile on the international chess scene.

“We are witnessing tangible progress,” remarked coach Moses Andiwoh. “Kenyan players are rapidly closing the gap with international competitors through consistent exposure and structured training programs.”

For Mwongeli, this victory solidifies her status as one of Kenya’s premier female players and provides significant momentum for the country’s next generation of chess stars.