KALRO warns over looming food shortage over failed rains

The Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) is calling for urgent mitigation measures to address the expected food shortage in the country next year.

According to the research organization, food baskets in the country had recorded crop-failure occasioned by climate change and failed rains.

This comes at a time when parts of the country are already feeling the full effects of drought while fall-army worms have left a trail of destruction in maize growing regions.

According to KALRO Director General Dr Patrick Ketiem, most of the maize growing regions had reported crop failure due to depressed rain.

He said that the organization was keenly working with farmers in capacity building, introduction of new drought resistant crops and advising them to embrace irrigation.

“We are finding that despite the technology, the issue of climate change is becoming very serious and across the country maize has done poorly due to depressed rainfall,” he said.

Ketiem was addressing the press after the ground breaking ceremony of the Naivasha KALRO research Agri-park that will offer all the organization’s products, innovation and services to members of the public under one roof.

The DG said that plans were underway to open more agri-parks in Thika, Kipkelion and Nyeri as part of bringing their services and products closer to the farmer.

“The research Agri-Pack is designed to bring researchers, farmers and the other partners into one space and to be able to scale some of the technologies and innovations that we have developed over time,” he said.

On his part, KALRO Chairman Dr Thuo Mathenge said the research institution had introduced a new maize variety that was resistant to fall-army worms.

He said that the ‘mujeshi variety’ would come in handy in dealing with the worm that has left a trail of destruction across the country.

Thuo added that the research organization would continue to support farmers through new seed varieties as one way of addressing food security in the country.

“On the agri-park, this will offer our customers and farmers a chance to sample all our products and services under one roof,” he said.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Josiah Odongo identified land grabbing as one of the major challenges facing KALRO adding that the government was keen to address this.

“Most parts of the sub-county have recorded crop failure and this is a threat to food security but we are confident government institutions like KALRO will address this,” he said.