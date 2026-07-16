Argentina survive England scare to keep title defence alive

Argentina survived a scare from England to reach the 2026 World Cup final, coming from behind to win 2-1 in a tense semifinal at Atlanta Stadium and keep their title defence alive.

England took the lead in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon converted a low cross from Morgan Rogers, giving the Three Lions hope of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966.

For much of the second half, Argentina struggled to break through, with Alexis Mac Allister denied by the post and Jordan Pickford making key saves to keep England ahead.

But Argentina, as they have done throughout this tournament, found a way. Enzo Fernández levelled the score in the 85th minute with a rocket from the edge of the box, controlling a pass from Lionel Messi before finding the corner.

Six minutes into stoppage time, Messi turned provider again, setting up Lautaro Martínez for a header that sent the Argentine bench into delirium and sealed a dramatic 2-1 win.

The result extends Argentina’s remarkable run of comebacks at this World Cup, having already fought back against Egypt and gone through extra time against Cape Verde and Switzerland.

It also sets up a final against European champions Spain on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium, as Argentina chases back-to-back titles for the first time since Brazil managed the feat in 1962.

For England, the defeat prolongs a 60-year wait for a second World Cup and sends them into Saturday’s third-place playoff against France.