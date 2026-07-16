2026 FIFA World CupFootballSports

Argentina survive England scare to keep title defence alive

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Argentina survive England scare to keep title defence alive

Argentina survived a scare from England to reach the 2026 World Cup final, coming from behind to win 2-1 in a tense semifinal at Atlanta Stadium and keep their title defence alive.

England took the lead in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon converted a low cross from Morgan Rogers, giving the Three Lions hope of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966.

For much of the second half, Argentina struggled to break through, with Alexis Mac Allister denied by the post and Jordan Pickford making key saves to keep England ahead.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

But Argentina, as they have done throughout this tournament, found a way. Enzo Fernández levelled the score in the 85th minute with a rocket from the edge of the box, controlling a pass from Lionel Messi before finding the corner.

Six minutes into stoppage time, Messi turned provider again, setting up Lautaro Martínez for a header that sent the Argentine bench into delirium and sealed a dramatic 2-1 win.

10-Men USA stun Bosnia to book last-16 slot
Santos relegated for first time in 111-year history
Trent Alexander-Arnold announces Liverpool departure
Leverkusen back main man Wirtz to ‘shine’ on European stage

The result extends Argentina’s remarkable run of comebacks at this World Cup, having already fought back against Egypt and gone through extra time against Cape Verde and Switzerland.

It also sets up a final against European champions Spain on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium, as Argentina chases back-to-back titles for the first time since Brazil managed the feat in 1962.

For England, the defeat prolongs a 60-year wait for a second World Cup and sends them into Saturday’s third-place playoff against France.

KCB Chess Team out to impress in Africa Chess Championship
Lisa itching to make a mark at the global WRC Safari Rally
Gor Mahia labour to beat Nyanza Combined in Friendly
Bandari,Yanga in talks over club football partnership
Kenya Ladies Open: Shannon Tan and Alessandra Fanali joint top in Vipingo
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya crashes out of Billie Jean King Cup Group III without a single win
Next Article KALRO warns over looming food shortage over failed rains
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Cross-border peace committees strengthen peace efforts in Marsabit
County News
Wanyonyi, Arop renew Paris rivalry over 800m in London
Athletics Sports
NBA releases GMO product list, orders port agencies to enforce clearance rules
County News NEWS
Harambee Starlets jet out to France for final WAFCON tune-up
Sports WAFCON 2026

You May also Like

GolfSports

The Nairobi Hospital hosts charity Golf tournament in Support of Children with congenital heart diseases

AFCON 2025Football

Three Senegalese AFCON fans say ”dima Maghrib” upon release after serving sentences in Morocco

Rugby

Lionesses climb to record high after RAWC outing

FootballSports

Morocco guaranteed semifinal spot in CAF Confed Cup as Wydad lands Safi in quarters

Show More