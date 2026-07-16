AthleticsSports

Wanyonyi, Arop renew Paris rivalry over 800m in London

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Marco Arop will renew their Olympic rivalry over two laps when the London Diamond League gets underway at London Stadium on Saturday, with the pair headlining a stacked men’s 800m field.

Wanyonyi, the Paris 2024 Olympic champion, arrives in London on the back of a stunning run in Monaco, where he broke the world record for the 1000m.

The Kenyan enters the London Stadium as the fastest man in the world over 800m this year, having clocked 1:41.84 in Paris last month, the third-fastest time of his career.

Arop, who took Olympic silver behind Wanyonyi in Paris, is the reigning world champion and Canadian record holder over the distance.

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The two have developed one of athletics’ most compelling rivalries since their duel at the 2024 Games, and their London meeting adds another chapter to a series that has consistently produced fast times and close finishes.

They won’t have it easy, either. American Bryce Hoppel, who set a national record with a fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics, joins the field, as does home favourite Max Burgin, who will be hoping to give the London crowd something to cheer in front of a sold-out stadium.

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The 800m clash is one of several standout middle-distance races on Saturday’s card, which also features Josh Kerr’s bid to break Hicham El Guerrouj’s 27-year-old mile world record and Keely Hodgkinson’s pursuit of the women’s 800m record in the meet’s closing event.

Saturday’s meeting is the 11th stop of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League season, which began in Shanghai in May and concludes with a two-day final in Brussels in September.

With a combined 71 Olympic and world medals across the London start list, organisers are billing the event as one of the most competitive one-day meetings in the sport’s calendar.

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