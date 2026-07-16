SportsWAFCON 2026

Harambee Starlets jet out to France for final WAFCON tune-up

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Harambee Starlets have jetted out to France for a week-long training camp in Miramas, marking the final phase of their preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The squad departed Nairobi on Wednesday after completing their last training session at the Kasarani Annex.

The camp in southern France is designed to help players acclimatise to weather conditions similar to those they will face in Rabat and Marrakech, where Kenya’s group matches will be played.

Head coach Beldine Odemba said the team had made encouraging progress in the buildup to the tournament, pointing to a series of friendly matches used to assess the squad’s readiness.

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“We have had a very good camp with friendly matches to gauge the girls. I am happy they are in good form and have shown great determination,” she said.

The Starlets’ departure follows a State House send-off, where President William Ruto met the squad alongside the Junior Starlets, who recently qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

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Odemba said the gesture had given her players an added boost heading into the tournament.

Captain Mwanahalima “Dogo” Jereko said the squad was determined to make history at just Kenya’s second WAFCON appearance. “The preparations have been intense, and we thank our coaches for guiding us well. I missed the 2016 WAFCON because I was sitting my national examinations, but this opportunity has come again,” she said.

Kenya booked their WAFCON return after eliminating Tunisia on aggregate and defeating The Gambia 4-1 in the final qualifying round.

The team will travel on to Morocco on July 23, ahead of a Group A opener against hosts Morocco on July 26, followed by matches against Senegal on July 30 and Algeria on August 3.

Odemba has set her sights on a semi-final finish, a result that would also strengthen Kenya’s push for a first-ever place at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

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