NBA releases GMO product list, orders port agencies to enforce clearance rules

The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) which regulates GMOs in the Country has released a list of commercially approved GM Plants, animals, microorganisms and veterinary vaccines, and their derived products.

In a letter to government agencies operating at the entry and exit ports, dated 29th June 2026, NBA acting Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ann Karimi said importation of any product from these plants, animals, microorganisms or veterinary vaccines would require clearance by the Authority in line with provisions of the Biosafety Act.

The letter was addressed to Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Department of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS), National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), Pest Control Products Board((PCPB), Directorate of Veterinary Services and Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI).

“These products are traded globally between and among countries. The Authority has already profiled the relevant Harmonized System (HS) codes of these products, and we request the cooperation and assistance of your Officers at various entry and exit points to ensure that these products are cleared by NBA before their release,” said Dr. Karimi.

She added that NBA officers are present at the points of entry/exit and will be able to advise accordingly on the steps to be taken in case of non-compliance.

Among the approved GM products for cultivation are Bt Cotton in Kenya, Sudan, South Africa, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Nigeria and Malawi. Bt Cotton is also cultivated in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Mexico, Myanmar, Pakistan, Paraguay, USA, Bangladesh, Philippines, Indonesia, Uruguay.

Countries where it’s Bt Cotton is approved for Food, Feed, ornamental, and/or Processing and other uses; Australia, Costa Rica, Myanmar, Pakistan, USA, Bangladesh, Uruguay, European Union, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Colombia, Paraguay, Philippines, Singapore, Canada, India, China, Indonesia, South Africa, Switzerland, UK, Turkey, Vietnam, USA, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Kenya, Sudan, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Nigeria and Malawi.

GM maize/corn has been approved for cultivation South Africa, Nigeria and Ethiopia

Click here—>Commercialized GMOs to view the list of Globally Commercialized Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) (Plants, animals, microorganisms, and veterinary vaccines), and their derived products as of June 2025.