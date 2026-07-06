Karan Patel eyes strong finish at Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally as ARC title battle intensifies

KCB Racing Team heads into this weekend’s Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally with confidence as championship leader Karan Patel seeks to extend his advantage in the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC).

The bank-sponsored outfit will field five crews in the fourth round of the continental series, scheduled for July 10-12 in Kigali, with valuable championship points up for grabs as the title race gathers pace.

Patel and navigator Tauseef Khan spearhead the KCB challenge after a dominant start to the 2026 campaign. The pair arrives in Rwanda atop the ARC standings with 83 points, having claimed a third consecutive Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally victory before collecting maximum ARC points at the Safari Rally Kenya.

Their consistency has placed them in pole position in the championship, and another strong finish in Rwanda would further strengthen their bid for the continental crown.

“We have had good momentum this season, and the team has worked hard to prepare the car for Rwanda,” Patel said ahead of the rally.

“The goal is to stay consistent, manage the stages well and fight for maximum points. We know the competition will be tough, but we’re ready for the challenge.”

KCB has assembled one of the largest team entries for the rally, with Nikhil Sachania and Deep Patel, Tinashe Gatimu and Caroline Gatimu, Oscar Ntambi and long-time navigator Muhamadi Uthumaan, and Rwandan driver Queen Kalimpinya alongside Olivier Ngabo all carrying the team’s colours.

Much of the local attention will be on Kalimpinya, who returns to compete on home soil after delivering an encouraging performance at the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally. Driving her Subaru Impreza WRX STI, she finished second in both the ARC2 and ARC Junior categories while placing 12th overall in the continental standings.

The Rwandan believes home advantage could help her build on that performance.

“Competing at home is always special. The support from Rwandan fans gives me extra motivation, and we are determined to build on our performance in Uganda. We have prepared well, and we will be pushing for another strong finish,” she said.

The Mountain Gorilla Rally remains one of the African Rally Championship’s most demanding events. Named after Rwanda’s iconic mountain gorillas, the rally has grown into a key fixture on the continental calendar, with its fast gravel roads and demanding Bugesera stages often proving decisive in the championship battle.

This year’s edition has attracted 19 crews from across Africa, promising another fiercely contested weekend.

Action begins on Friday with free practice, shakedown and the qualifying stage at the Kigali Convention Centre before crews take part in the ceremonial start.

Competitive racing shifts to the gravel roads of Bugesera District on Saturday, where long, high-speed stages will test both pace and reliability. Sunday’s final leg culminates in the Power Stage, offering bonus championship points before the overall winners are crowned.

For KCB Racing Team, the objective is clear: maintain the momentum that has defined its season and leave Rwanda with another haul of championship points to keep its African title ambitions firmly on course.