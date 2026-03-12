Karun releases four track EP after year off

“These songs came from a journey I had been on,” – Karun.

Singer, songwriter and producer Karungari Mungai better known as Karun has released a 4-track EP recorded alongside Nigerian producer Bigfootinyourface.

The EP dubbed ‘Eternal’ comes a month after the release of the lead single “Feel You”, which serves as an introduction to the EP that Karun called “not for everybody.”

“As I enter this new era, I want to set some things straight. I get a lot of unsolicited advice to change myself for more visibility or commercial success, and I want to make it clear that’s not what this era is about. This music is not for everybody and I am deeply at peace with that,” Karun said at the time of the “Feel You” release.

Featuring collaborations with South Africa’s Nana Atta on “Hold Me”, the EP carries two more tracks, “Treasure” and “Still.”

In a recent interview about the EP, Karun, who runs Embe Creatives, said she did not need to depend on money made from music.

“I’ve set myself up in a way where those numbers don’t matter,” she said. “I have a business. If the money doesn’t come from music, I’m good.”

An advantage that has allowed her creative freedom in the production of this EP.

“These songs came from a journey I had been on. Honouring my body and slowing down when needed. Allowing myself to grow and course-correct without rushing the process,” Karun said. “Thank you to everyone who has stayed with me through all the different versions of myself and my music… I’m pleasantly surprised every time, and it means more than I can say.”

All tracks from the ‘Eternal’ EP are now available to stream.