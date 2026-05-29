Camp Mulla to reunite at Kulture Experience this weekend

In the early 2000s, Kenyan music was changing, taking on a new sound and look for a new generation – the millennials, and there was no better band for the cool kids than Camp Mulla.

The group of four, made up of rappers Taio Tripper, Young Kass, MC K’Cous and Miss Karun, was known for hits such as “Party Don’t Stop” and “Fresh All Day.”

13 years after the group disbanded, Camp Mulla is set to perform at the Kulture Experience event set to take place on May 30 at the Carnivore Grounds.

While Miss Karun has continued to make music, the four have not performed together since they took a hiatus in 2013.

Announcing the news, organisers for the event spoke about Camp Mulla’s influence: “Before going viral existed, they had already created a movement. Camp Mulla soundtracked an era with infectious hooks, youthful swagger and songs that instantly take us back.”

The four will share the stage with some of the biggest names from the era, including Collo, Wyre, Madtraxx, Nikki (Sheila Mwanyigha), Eric Wainanina, Kidum, Didge, Harry Kimani and Avril.

The event is expected to be an ode to the 2000s, with Shaffie Weru and Sanaipei Tande expected to MC.