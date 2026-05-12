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‘Kash Money’ producers Philippe Bresson, Grace Kahaki speak against piracy after Kalasha win

"Netflix and Showmax are not able to invest as much as they want because they are not getting the subscriptions they need. These are the issues that we are going through.” - Philippe Bresson

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
Phillippe Bresson and Grace Kahaki receive award from President Ruto

Following a triumphant night at the 14th annual Kalasha International Film and TV Awards, acclaimed TV producers Philippe Bresson and Grace Kahaki of Insignia Productions used their platform to address a growing crisis in Kenya’s creative industry: piracy.

The duo’s crime drama, ‘Kash Money’, was among the night’s biggest winners. Insignia Productions garnered 18 nominations and walked away with the most awards in the TV categories, including Best TV Drama, Best Director, and multiple acting accolades.

Their collective win earned them KSh 2,500,000, following President William Ruto’s pledge of KSh 500,000 per category.

While celebrating the win, Bresson reflected on their journey and made a plea about the industry’s sustainability.

“The first time we were on this stage was 2009, we had a special show called ‘Changing Times’,” Bresson recalled. “17 years later, we are still making films, and we do it because we love to. We have worked with Netflix, Showmax, and top TV stations, but the biggest challenge we are facing in the industry is piracy.”

He continued, “Most of the people nominated for Kalasha, their shows have been pirated on many other platforms. Kenyans love content and are willing to pay for it, but the problem is piracy. Netflix and Showmax are not able to invest as much as they want because they are not getting the subscriptions they need. These are the issues that we are going through.”

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During her speech, Grace Kahaki thanked the Kalasha jury, the Kenya Film Commission, and her team at Insignia Productions.

“‘Kash Money’ was a labour of love,” Kahaki said. “I am soooo proud of my Insignia Productions team! We did it! Our hardworking and talented crew. We did it! The cast that took a chance and believed in our vision, thank you. Congratulations to Lenana Kariba, Amara Tari, and John Sibi-Okumu for your awards!! You deserved them! I loved working with you as your director. Thank you to Netflix and Okada Media for giving us a chance. Asante.”

Their remarks come amid heightened national debate on intellectual property protection, following President Ruto’s public demand for stronger anti-piracy measures within the creative sector.

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