KWS steps up hunt for hyena spotted in Syokimau

Rapid response teams are hunting a hyena spotted over the weekend in Syokimau, Machakos County.

In a statement, Kenya Wildlife Service said ground surveillance and monitoring have since been intensified, with preliminary indications suggesting the hyena is moving through bushy, isolated land behind Jomo Kenyatta International Airport towards Katani.

“ We wish to assure the residents of Syokimau and surrounding areas that response operations are ongoing following reports of a hyena sighting on Sunday, May 11, 2026, along Mwananchi Road off Eastport Drive”, KWS said.

According to KWS, although the animal was not directly sighted by the responding Problem Animal Control (PAC) team, fresh footprints confirmed its recent movement within the area.

KWS assured the public that all necessary precautionary measures are being undertaken and urged residents to remain calm, saying there is no cause for panic.

Residents are, however, advised to remain vigilant, avoid approaching or provoking the animal, keep children under close supervision, and immediately report any wildlife sightings to the nearest KWS station or local authorities.

“KWS remains committed to safeguarding both human life and wildlife”, it pledged.