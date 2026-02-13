KBC Channel 1 to beam live HSBC Sevens 2

KBC Channel 1 TV will televise live all the action for the opening leg of the HSBC Sevens Division Two, which will be staged at the Nyayo National Stadium on the 14th and 15th of this month.

A total of 12 teams, 6 for men and 6 for women, will be competing, with the host, Kenya, being represented by Shujaa and Kenya Lionesses.

The ladies’ tournament will open the day 1 action with China tackling Argentina at 9:00am, followed by South Africa against Spain starting at 9:22am.

Kenya lionesses will battle Brazil from 9:44am before squaring off against China at 12:46pm and winding down their day one matches against Argentina in the 3:58pm kick-off.

The USA will get the men’s action underway on Saturday from 10.06am against Belgium, followed by Uruguay, who will play Germany at 10.28am before the Shujaa take to the field against Canada at 10.50am.

The hosts, Kenya, will return to action at 1:52pm against Belgium before concluding their day 1 fixtures against Germany at 4:54pm.