KCAA clarifies JKIA near plane crash involving KQ flight

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has refuted claims that a Kenyan plane was almost involved in a plane crash.

According to KCAA, reports that there was a near-disaster incident involving a KQ flight number KQ101 from London, Heathrow on September 8, are misleading.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, KCAA said the go around by the plane was a normal procedure aimed at least enhancing safety.

“In the last few days, alarming information has been circulating in the social media alleging that there was a near-disaster incident,” KCAA stated.

“The go-around by KQ101 was a normal procedure when the runway in use to is not available for landing. At no time was the safety of the KQ aircraft and persons on board in jeopardy,” KCAA added.

The agency assured passangers’ safety during flights and operations at tge airport.

“The authority endevours to ensure the safety and security of the flying public, property, and operations remain paramount,” KCAA assured.