NOC-K boosts Shujaa’s Olympics quest with Ksh.1.5M donation

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya has galvanised national men’s rugby sevens team with a ksh.1.5 Million ahead oftheir Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The sponsorship is part of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya strategy to support teams on their Paris 2024 Olympic Games pathway. Shujaa becomes the third team sport to receive support after the women’s hockey team and the malkia strikers who recently got crowned African champions.

Shujaa who are scheduled to leave the country on Thursday 14th of September 2023 for Zimbabwe have a had a two week training camp in Nakuru county after which they moved to Nairobi and have increased their training at the RFUEA grounds to finalize their preparations.

Speaking during cheque handing over,NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku spoke about the criteria used to arrive at the team to support.

“We have sat down as a board and evaluated and seen that our men’s rugby team is one of the team sports with high prospects of making it to Paris. As they begin their campaign this weekend we want to affirm our support to them through this qualification period” added Mutuku.

Co-captain Vincent Onyala expressed confidence in the team’s ability to make it to the Olympics.

“We have had very good training sessions and the boys are in a good mood and high spirits therefore I believe we will be in Paris come next year” Said Onyala

Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Sasha Mutai thanked NOC-K for the boost to the team as they look to get a ticket to their third Olympic Games since rugby 7s was introduced at the games. He is optimistic that shujaa are equal to the task ahead.

“We are in a transition period and we are therefore taking and welcoming all the support we can get. I want to thank NOC-K for continued support especially during this time when we are on a hunt for the Paris 2024 ticket”