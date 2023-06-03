6000 bottles of illicit drinks seized in Nandi County

Police in the Central and Rift Valley regions have sustained crackdowns to get rid of the illicit brews within their respective regions.

On Friday, Nandi East Sub-County multi-agency team netted 344 cartons (6,885 bottles) of suspected second-generation Jambo brand from the house of Stephen Kirobi, 47, who was also arrested during the raid.

The police through their social media thanked members of the public for their continued support through information sharing.

The arrest comes days after another multi-agency team involving NPS and NGAO Officers conducting a raid in Naivasha recovered assorted suspected distilling machines and illicit brews among them, 46 boxes of Moon Ice, sealing and filling machine, rolls of KRA stickers and Moon Ice stickers, and several bundles of empty boxes.

One suspect, Buleti Amson, 20 was arrested during the raid.