DCI investigates vandalism in Kakamega General Hospital

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has commenced investigations into the theft of CCTV Cameras and a Computer CPU at the Kakamega County General Hospital’s Medical Superintendent’s Office.

Deputy Governor Ayub Savula said the matter is serious and only the detectives can unravel it.

The Medical Superintendent Dr. Boniface Nyumbile has since resigned and has been replaced by Dr. Babra Murila in an acting capacity as the county commences the process of hiring his replacement.

While resigning, Dr. Nyumbile indicated through a letter to the Chief Officer of Public Service that he was going to focus on his practice as a consultant pediatrician and run his private facility.

The Deputy Governor said the Med Sup who has resigned will continue to discharge his duties as a consultant at the facility.

“He has only resigned as a Medical Superintendent and not resigned as a Doctor or a consultant at the hospital. He has indicated that he wants to concentrate on running or managing his hospital in town,” he noted.

Health Executive Committee Member (CECM) Dr. Bernard Wesonga says that the stealing of CCTV cameras and the CPU from the Medical Superintendent’s office has not in any way tampered with the functioning of the facility because the information that is usually stored there has got another backup.

“We are in the process of purchasing a Health Information and Procurement system that is going to protect against any other malpractices in the hospital,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor also assured residents of Kakamega that the hospital is running well dispelling rumors and fears that the hospital was facing challenges.

He said all sections of the hospital are operating normally as the county government endeavor to improve health services at the facility and others across the county.

He noted that Governor Fernandes Barasa has already transferred Ksh59 million seed money towards the operationalization of the Health Services Fund which was launched recently.