KEMSA records Kshs.0.71B spike of Health Products and Technologies

Counties recorded highest orders of Health Products and Technologies (HPT’s) to Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), ahead of its annual stock take, hitting the Kshs 0.71 billion mark.

Orders trickled last week as counties rushed to place their requests with KEMSA ahead of the Authority announcing its cut-off date effective this Monday, 3rd July 2023, which will see the Authority temporarily suspend its operations in order to undertake this key exercise. However, emergency supplies will be handled on need basis.

Beginning June, KEMSA received and processed Health Products and Technologies (HPT’s) orders from various counties including; Siaya – Kshs.44.5M, Machakos – Kshs.45M, Bomet –Kshs.65M, Meru – Kshs.68M, Embu – Kshs.15M and Mandera – Kshs.11 million.

By end of last week, KEMSA received and processed orders from Trans Nzoia – Kshs.35M, Nyamira – Kshs.30M, Bungoma – Kshs.13M, Kilifi – Kshs.300M, Kwale – Kshs.70M, Nandi –Kshs.32M and Garissa – Ksh.4.3M.

In a move meant to shield counties from experiencing an interrupted flow of medical commodities to their health facilities, KEMSA, Ag. Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andrew Mulwa urged the operations directorate to fast track processing of all orders before closing for stock take.

“We want patients to have continuous supply of HPT’s in the county health facilities during this important annual routine exercise. Therefore, I’m calling on the commercial division to ensure that they advise all counties to submit their orders ahead of time to avoid last minute rush,” urged the CEO.

The Authority plans to speed up the stock take exercise, with normal business operations expected to resume on Monday, 10th July 2023.

“Stock-taking is fundamental in business management, more so for an organisation like KEMSA that holds physical inventory valued at more than Kshs 100 billion annually. At KEMSA, we are taking this exercise seriously as it will help us physically identify and quantify existing stock levels, verify the stock condition and generally ensure that we do not have an unexplained variance between our system records and the inventory in our warehouses,” Dr Mulwa said.

She added, “This exercise will enable us to review and update our internal controls as we will identify gaps that need to be fixed, including procurement levels, physical security and related inventory management aspects.”